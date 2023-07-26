Farmers should upgrade cultivation skills for quality crop output :V-C

RANGAREDDY: Urging farmers to upgrade their cultivation skills on a par with international standards, Dr. B Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), said “vegetable crops grown on a par with overseas standards can promise a handsome profit for the State farmers.”

She was addressing the gathering after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between SKLTSHU and the Lemon Chilli Farm, Hyderabad, on Tuesday on the campus. University Director Y Janardhan Rao signed the MoU, while RitishVelkuru endorsed the document representing the farm.

The V-C shed light on the programmes and initiatives taken up by the university in ratcheting up growing methods and standards of vegetables on a par with international standards that could help farmers raise veggies with promising profits, both in Indian and foreign markets. The MoU aims to provide technical guidance and inputs from the university, thereby enhancing the yield and productivity of exotic vegetable crops. It also offers due importance to maintain a quality produce through cooperation from the farm in conducting horticulture industrial attachment programmes for the students.

University officials Dr. A Bhagavan, registrar and director of research, Dr. A Kiran Kumar, dean of horticulture, comptroller & director of extension, Dr. M Rajasekhar, dean of PG studies & dean of student affairs, Dr. Natarajan Senivasan, controller of examinations, and Dr. D Vijaya, dean of student affairs, SKLTSHU were present.