  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Father and son hacked to death at Uppal

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons hacked to death a 78-year-old man and his son at Uppal in the early hours of Friday.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, some unidentified persons hacked to death a 78-year-old man and his son at Uppal in the early hours of Friday.

According to information available, Narasimha (78) and his son Srinivas (35) were attacked with an axe by some unidentified persons around 5.30 am today.

Information available suggest that the suspects targeted Narasimha and when Srinivas rushed to protect his father, he too was attacked.

Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X