Federation of All India Caterers (FAIC) 5th Convention Exhibition to be held from 9th at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Federation of All India Caterers (FAIC) is announced its 5th Convention and Exhibition at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, from 9th to 11th August 2024. This event will unite and organize catering professionals nationwide to celebrate and to know the trends in the catering industry.

President Mr. Narendra Somani shared, “Founded on 26th September 2013 in Mumbai, FAIC has 6,000 members across 18 states. Our biennial National Conventions provide a platform for members to exchange ideas and learn from industry experts. These conventions also feature exhibitions where food & beverage vendors can showcase their products and services.”

Senior General Secretary Mr. Kirit Budhdev added, “We are proud to announce our 5th Convention & Exhibition, in Hyderabad Telangana building on the success of previous 4 programs in Ahmedabad (2014), Mumbai (2016), Jaipur (2018), and Gandhinagar (2022), this landmark event will feature in-depth workshops and seminars on the latest trends and best practices in the catering industry, with renowned speakers like Mr. Sonu Sharma and Mr. Rahul Bajaj.”



Mr. Somani further emphasized, “Attendees will have ample Networking opportunities with industry leaders and professionals, and the exhibition will showcase innovative products and services from over 300 leading vendors. The Show will also include grand gala dinners and entertainment programs featuring celebrities like Bhavin Shastri and the Dance Smith Group.”





Mr. Budhdev concluded, “FAIC 3-day conclave is anticipated to be the grandest event in the catering industry, offering an unparalleled opportunity for outdoor and indoor caterers, hoteliers, banquetiers, restaurant and food-cafe owners, as well as bakery and dairy owners. There are already over 2,000 delegates registered, and the flow for spot registrations continues. The exhibition will serve as a premier showcase for the latest products and services from allied industries. A footfall of over 35,000 people is expected, underscoring the event’s significance and reach.

