Festivals add to cultural exchange amongst nations: Jupally

Hyderabad: Stating that festivals were symbols of culture, traditions, and heritage, the Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said that the Kite and Sweet Festival contributes to the cultural exchange of the respective countries.

The Tourism Minister along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressed the inaugural event of the Kite and Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Monday. Greeting the Telugu people across the world on the occasion of Sankranti, Minister Krishna Rao said that kites play an important role in the Sankranti festival. Flying kites is a tradition that goes back centuries. “We are happy that Hyderabad is the venue for the International Kite and Sweet Festival. Our culture and heritage are great. Festivals are symbols of our culture, traditions, and heritage. Our way of life is being destroyed over time. Culture and traditions are disappearing,” said Krishna Rao.

The Tourism Minister further said that today's youth had forgotten outdoor games and were getting addicted to online games. They were using mobile phones excessively and spending more time on social media. “Our government is giving priority to cultural revival and preservation of lifestyle. It is working to increase unity and cultural splendor in the society. All people should be partners in the tourism campaign ‘Telangana Zaroor Aana’,” said Rao calling on the tourists to visit several tourist places in Telangana at least once a month.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government would make Hyderabad a tourism hub. Stating that the women can travel free in the RTC buses and they can visit and enjoy the kite and sweet festival by visiting Parade Ground.

As many as 47 international kite flyers from 19 countries including Indonesia, Sweden, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, South Africa, Japan, Tunisia, Poland, Singapore, Ukraine, France and others. About 60 national kite club members from 14 States were participating in this festival.