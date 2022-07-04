Fewer TSRTC buses to other States anger commuters

Hyderabad: Commuters have been facing problems to travel in and out of the State as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is plying low frequency of buses to other States especially Maharashtra and Karnataka. Commuters said that despite of having 100 per cent increase in passenger occupancy in private buses, the TSRTC has not restored Garuda services to Mumbai. According to commuters, even after everything has come back to normalcy and private busses are running in full swing, the TSRTC is yet to restore the bus services to other States.



Kiran Reddy, a frequent commuter to Mumbai said, "it would be helpful for the commuters to travel to Mumbai, if the Garuda services to Mumbai are restored. We Telugu community at Mumbai travel by the TSRTC, and with less number of buses plying to the route, we are facing difficulties and are forced to use private buses," he said adding that despite an increase in passenger occupancy in private buses, the TSRTC is yet to restore its services."

However, the social media handle of the corporation received several complaints regarding the issue and citizens urged the corporation to restore the services to other States. K Reddy, on his Twitter handle complained that earlier there would be a bus from Warangal depot to Mumbai but now there are no buses to Mumbai from Warangal. "I urge the corporation to ply buses to other States from Telangana," he tweeted. Rakshith Kumar tweeted tagging TSRTC officials, "I have been asking the corporation to restore Mumbai and Pune bus services for the last two months, but there is no action been taken yet." As the state-run buses are not plying to other States, the private buses have also increased their fares. They are charging extra amount if the tickets are booked at the last minute and are charging around 1/3rd extra fares on weekends. Another netizen Kumar Pulluri said the private bus facility is quite high. Reasons for the low frequency of Garuda services. We commuters have to face difficulties and are forced to spend huge amounts by travelling in private buses. I urged the TSRTC to restore the services to other States," tweeted Kumar Pulluri.