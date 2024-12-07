Fight against drugs: UoH releases posters of TGANB

Hyderabad: Professor B J Rao, the vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, unveiled the posters of the Telangana Narcotic Bureau on Friday and stated that everyone should fight against the menace of drugs in educational institutions together.

Professor Rao expressed concern over the increasing abuse of drugs, which he stated is leading to social atrocities, and called for a united effort to address and eliminate this issue at the earliest. Dr Devesh Nigam, the registrar of the University, highlighted the importance of conducting awareness programmes to educate people on the dangers and harmful effects of drugs.

Dr B Krishnaiah, the NSS coordinator at the University, also reiterated the need for proactive measures, announcing that the NSS cell would soon organise various awareness activities and anti-drug rides in collaboration with the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau. This collective effort aims to raise awareness and curb drug abuse in the community.