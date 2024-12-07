Live
- Oppn slams govt over Polavaram
- State to spend Rs 2,500 cr to upgrade govt higher education institutions
- Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
- Murmu visits birthplace, dances with women
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day
- Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
- Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards
- Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia
- Sports activities aid in overcoming stress
Just In
Fight against drugs: UoH releases posters of TGANB
Hyderabad: Professor B J Rao, the vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, unveiled the posters of the Telangana Narcotic Bureau on Friday and...
Hyderabad: Professor B J Rao, the vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, unveiled the posters of the Telangana Narcotic Bureau on Friday and stated that everyone should fight against the menace of drugs in educational institutions together.
Professor Rao expressed concern over the increasing abuse of drugs, which he stated is leading to social atrocities, and called for a united effort to address and eliminate this issue at the earliest. Dr Devesh Nigam, the registrar of the University, highlighted the importance of conducting awareness programmes to educate people on the dangers and harmful effects of drugs.
Dr B Krishnaiah, the NSS coordinator at the University, also reiterated the need for proactive measures, announcing that the NSS cell would soon organise various awareness activities and anti-drug rides in collaboration with the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau. This collective effort aims to raise awareness and curb drug abuse in the community.