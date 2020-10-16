Fire engulfs Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad

A fire erupted from Annapurna Studios at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday morning. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and are controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire broke out from a film set in the studio and is suspected due to a short-circuit. The loss of property is yet to be ascertained.

It may be recalled that a fire engulfed Annapurna studios in November 2017 from Manam movie sets and property worth Rs 2 crore was damaged. Short-circuit led to the fire. Annapurna studios which were set up in 1975 is being managed by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Annapurna studios produce films and serials and also provides sound stages for set construction, outdoor sets, editing, dubbing and other facilities.