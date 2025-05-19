Firefighters swing into action, save 50 trapped in another fire

Hyderabad: In yet another alarming fire incident on Sunday, a blaze broke out in a building at Moghal Colony, Uddamgadda in Mailardevpally. Firefighters doused the flames and rescued 50 residents trapped in the building. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

After the devastating fire incident of Old City’s Gulzar Houz, a major tragedy was averted, when firefighters rescued 50 people, including 16 children. The fire broke out around 7.15 am in a G+3 floor building which has a penthouse. On receiving information, fire services personnel from Chandrayangutta station rushed to the spot and launched a rapid rescue operation.

According to the fire services department, the incident is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit. Many residents had fled to the terrace to escape thick smoke and flames rising from the lower floors. “Firefighters used ladders and cleared pathways through staircase to safely evacuate all those trapped inside. The blaze was fully brought under control within 90 minutes,” said a Chandrayanagutta station officer. Meanwhile, another fire occurred near Indian Oil Corporation facility in Cherlapally causing panic among residents. Fearing a major explosion, they evacuated homes and ran for safety as thick smoke blanketed the area. The flames suddenly erupted from a petrol tanker, reportedly due to a technical fault. The alert driver immediately halted the vehicle, preventing a potential explosion and large-scale disaster. However, the fire quickly spread to another parked petrol tanker and several nearby gas cylinders, triggering chaos in the vicinity. Firefighters promptly arrived at the spot and doused the flames. The department said three tenders with technical team brought the fire under control.

Authorities are assessing the extent of property damage. An investigation is on to determine the cause of fire.