First battery swap station opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The RACEnergy, an Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure company along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on April 4 successfully launched the first battery swap station. It is reported that three battery swap stations were set up at various HPCL outlets' prime locations in the City in January.

A customer can swap his drained battery with charged one within 2 minutes at these locations. The RACEnergy also provides a retrofit kit that converts existing ICE auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles which will be compatible with its swapping network. With this, RACEnergy is able to provide a certain experience of re-fueling ICE vehicles but with a 50 percent of operating cost and with minimal upfront charges.

RACEnergy CEO and co-founder Arun Sreyas said "A robust swapping infrastructure is essential to accelerate the EV adoption and HPCL's network of retail outlets will allow us to reach every corner of the state with ease."