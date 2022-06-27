First goods train chugs into Gajwel station

Hyderabad: The first goods train chugged into the Gajwel station in the Hyderabad division of South Central Railway on Monday. The first rake of 21 BCN wagons, containing fertilisers booked from Kakinada, reached the station; it is placed for unloading at Gajwel Goods shed, marking the commencement of the freight operations in the station.

As many as 1,844 tonnes of fertilizers have been transported through the first rake. It is one of the most important stations in Telangana, which is constructed as part of the new railway line of the Manoharabad - Kothapalli project.

A release said the initial rake was loaded with fertilisers from Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals. The train reached on Monday covering 632 km.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager In-charge, stated that this would help in promoting freight transportation between the surrounding areas and parts of the country.