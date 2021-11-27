FOB at Kukatpally circle to be thrown open by December 10

Hyderabad: The construction works of Foot Over Bridge at Kukatpally circle are inching towards completion with the officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation planning to throw it open for public by December 10. While most of the works of the FOB have already been completed, what remains now are the works of electricity connection to the lift and installation of lights.

On Friday, GHMC Zonal Commissioner for Kukatpally zone V Mamatha along with Deputy Commissioner, Executive and Assistant Engineers inspected the works of FOB that are taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Speaking to The Hans India, Rasheed, Assistant Engineer of GHMC, Kukatpally circle said, "Kukatpally stretch is one of the busiest stretches in the city. With passing of heavy tourist buses and trucks, pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road. Once the FOB is ready, it will be useful for many, especially the school students of the area." Moreover, the construction of MMTS railway station is underway close to the FOB. So, the FOB will add to the convenience of both passengers and pedestrians, Rasheed added.