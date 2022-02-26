Focus on net zero carbon, green policy: KTR to Centre

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday urged the Centre to introduce green rankings and a policy for net zero carbon target among the States to vie for expanding greenery for protecting the environment from pollution. KTR said efforts of the State government gave positive results in expanding greenery in Telangana.

Attending a workshop with Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and officials to grow greenery and expand through schemes, he expressed happiness at the green drive. "With our efforts the forest cover was increased to 31 per cent from 24 per cent and is still taking up green drive, he claimed. "On the lines of ease-of-doing business, the Centre has to take more steps to push the States to go in for green cover expansion and take up green drives continuously", he said.

The minister got nostalgic stating that during initial days of the State formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called for focus on greenery expansion. "KCR said steps must be taken to prevent demolition of old buildings to grow plants and greenery. Now with "Haritha Haram, the flagship programme of the government, greenery is growing manifold", he said. All districts see the green cover and Haritha Haram giving wonderful results, the minister said.

"Greenery is essential in the urbanisation process and industrial development to check future pollution problems", he stated. The State is doing its best in greenery expansion and more CAMPA funds should be offered to States focusing on greenery", he said. "Our State was focusing on more facilities, infrastructure and greenery to ensure growth with an ability to check growing pollution and bring down carbon levels", KTR stated. "The Centre should set up forest training centres and offer support to use drones for seed balls", he added.

Indrakaran Reddy said through the 'Jungle Bachao-Jungle Badao' slogan, the State government was expanding greenery to a new high. "We surpassed the odds of pollution as greenery increased to 31 per cent from 24 per cent by the 'Haritha Haram' programme, he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a unique idea for the 'Haritha Haram' and pushed green drives to check pollution, he maintained.