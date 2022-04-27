  • Menu
Focus on safety, punctuality of trains at review meet

 South Central Railway 

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on safety, punctuality and freight loading of the zone on Tuesday. Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (In-Charge), instructed officials to have a focused approach and impart regular training to the safety staff, such as conducting field-level seminars, and simulated training for the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots. He also advised them to set up individual counselling sessions for the field staff on adherence to safety guidelines so that they avoid taking recourse to any shortcuts, while strictly following safety procedures. Jain also had a detailed review of freight loading performance of the zone.

