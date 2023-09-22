FOCUSS, Irshadul Muslimeen to jointly hold blood donation camp on Sunday

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, FOCUSS and Irshadul Muslimeen are jointly organising the 14th annual blood donation camp, an event dedicated to celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. As every year, FOCUSS is also engaged in the noble tradition of supporting the release of prisoners from Central jail on the occasion.

The Milad blood donation camp is set to be launched at two locations--Haj House, Nampally, and Eidgah Balam Rahi, Secunderabad, from 7 am to 5 pm. This year, the camp will be conducted on Sept 24.

‘Donate Blood, Save Lives’ each donation has the potential to impact not just one life but up to 16 lives. This fact underscores the tremendous significance of participating in this noble cause, said Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al-Hamoomi, director of FOCUSS and Imam of Shahi Masjid. This year Milad-un-Nabi coincides with the Ganesh procession in the city. In view of upholding communal harmony, and minimising any inconvenience to the public, the organizers are holding the camp on September 24 instead of September 28 (Ganesh procession day).

Around 2,000 healthy individuals, aged 18 to 60, are expected to donate blood. Over the past 13 years, this initiative has seen hundreds of volunteers, primarily youth, willingly donating blood. The collected blood is channelled to the Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society. Mohammed Omer, a Thalassemia patient, who has successfully transitioned to a normal married life, emphasised that every healthy person can donate blood up to four times a year, with a three-month gap. “This simple act has the power to save lives of up to 16 thalassemia patients”, he added.

Aleem Baig, joint secretary of the society, said “Currently, 3,865 children are registered as thalassemia patients under the society’s care, requiring 60-70 units of blood daily. Donating blood is not just an act of kindness, but also a significant boost to the health of the donors themselves.”

Dr Hamoomi highlighted that Prophet Mohammed had dedicated his life to humanity, promoting tolerance, peace, and security – principles at the heart of this initiative. He revealed that, in keeping with tradition, a 12-day congregation of Seerat-ul-Nabi is scheduled in the Public Garden after Maghrib prayers, starting from the first of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Additionally, on October 2, a Seerat-ul-Nabi exhibition is planned for women. On September 24 the Milad tree planting campaign will commence, contributing to environmental conservation.

FOCUSS and Irshad-ul-Muslimeen have consistently supported prisoner release efforts on the occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi, mirroring the Prophet’s noble tradition of supporting the release of prisoners. This reflects their commitment to the greater good of society, transcending barriers of caste and creed.