Follow simple measures at home to win Covid-19

Hyderabad: "No need to panic if tested positive, all we need to do is, follow simple measures and stay isolated", says Rajesh, a Covid warrior.



He feels that the healthcare infrastructure in the State is facing a crisis. The healthcare professionals need help and support of all sections. "They are fighting with 'death' to save us. We should stand by them by at least abiding by the safety protocols in our offices and workplaces. We should be vocal in our social media, in our surroundings and in our society, to urge people to be more cautious and more careful. Together we will win the war against Corona," he confides.

Sharing his Covid journey, Rajesh said "in early October, he came in close contact with someone who had tested positive. During the next three weeks he suffered with non-stop cough and was switching between inhalers, nebulisers, vitamins, steroids and cough medicine.

He never let his feelings go down and battled Covid. Taking medicines regularly helped him in fighting body pains and kept his low fever at 99.5 degrees F, along with body chills and pain. Two weeks later he emerged victorious and tested negative.

"Soon after recovering I went for an hour of kickboxing and walking half a mile, though it made me use inhaler and take breaks", he added.

"Remember one thing, we are co-existing with Corona. Don't panic if tested positive. Don't rush for beds unless it is a must. Get rapid test done only at authorised centres. Follow the doctor's advice on medication and eat protein-rich food. Don't allow anyone to enter your house, monitor body temperature. Be serious, don't lower guard, but don't panic and keep Corona out, he says.