Following in his father’s footsteps

Jaffar Hussain Meraj is a three-time MLA, who started his political career as an active party member in AIMIM. He was first elected as a corporator in 2009 in GHMC elections. He was Deputy Mayor of GHMC.

Jaffar Hussain was born on January 26, 1960, to former MLA Ahmed Hussain who was a legislator from Seetharambagh segment.

He was fond of politics during his childhood days, as he sought to follow the footsteps of his father. He also runs his family business. He completed his SSC from Crescent High School, Osmania Matric, Board of Secondary Education, AP in 1974.a

Jaffar Hussain emerged as the holder of the highest assets in the AIMIM party with his family business. He has over Rs 33 crore in assets, which is the highest among AIMIM MLAs-elect.

He said, “I have been working in the party and was close to Asaduddin Owaisi. Recognising me being an active member, Asad Owaisi gave me a ticket from Tolichowki division in 2009, and I won the seat with majority of votes.

Later, Asad also recommended me for the Deputy Mayor and I was the Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad from 2009 to 2012,” said Jaffar Hussain.

He was a three-time MLA. Jaffar said, “With my work in the party, also as a corporator and Deputy Mayor, Asad Owaisi gave me the MLA ticket from Nampally holding the party stalwart Mohd Virasat Rasool Khan. I won the seat for the first time in 2014.”

Jaffar Hussain is the two-time MLA from Nampally, which is the only segment outside Hyderabad Lok Sabha of AIMIM party.

He won the seat from his rival Feroz Khan for two times, with 9,000 and 6,000 votes.

With the shuffling in the AIMIM party, the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi gave him a ticket from Yakutpura, by holding the party stalwart Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. Jaffar Hussain won the seat narrowly, defeating MBT’s Amjedullah Khan with just 878 votes.