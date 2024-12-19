Food poisoning cases: Opposition, Treasury lock horns

Hyderabad: The Opposition and ruling party locked horns over the issue of food poisoning cases in Gurukulas. Heated arguments were witnessed in the Assembly as the opposition pressed for the measures being taken up by the State government. The ruling party, while justifying the measures being adopted to arrest the trend, reminded the BRS of the situation under its rule.

During the discussion on providing infrastructure facilities in Gurukulas and government schools, while referring to the death of a tribal student Shailaja in November, the opposition leaders tried put the Treasury benches in dock. Former Ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar urged the government to pay suitable compensation to the family. Harish Rao alleged that there were a total of 54 deaths during the Congress government which includes cases of food poisoning.

Countering his claims, Minister Seethakka said that the government identified 25 to 26 cases. However, she alleged that during the BRS regime, 62 students have died for various reasons including food poisoning. The Minister informed the House that the State government which spent close to Rs 12 lakh to save the girl student Shailaja tried to provide her the best treatment possible. She said that not only Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, but also CM A Revanth Reddy regularly monitored her health.