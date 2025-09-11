Food safety team steps up raids on outlets of Absolute Barbeque

Hyderabad: Following the complaints, a task force team of the Telangana State Food Safety Department conducted raids at famous restaurant Absolute Barbeque. They conducted raids at as many as 10 outlets of Absolute Barbeque and found cockroach / house fly infestation and other various food safety violations.

According to food safety teams, the raids were conducted at outlets of Absolute Barbeque including AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad. All these restaurants were found violating regulations.

Disclosing the details of the violations found, the food safety teams said that they found dirty utensils, flooring & wash areas, fridges not cleaned/defrosted, degenerated chopping boards, cockroach/house fly infestation (Banjara Hills, Gachibowli), expired food (Medipally), rotten fruits with fungal infestation (Inorbit).

Further, other violations in the storage lapses were – food stored on floor & with rat pads, beetle-infested flour (As Rao Nagar), rat feces on racks, rusty/unhygienic storage, labelling and display violations of food safety and standards regulations 2020

Following the raids at the Absolute Barbeque, items were seized, notices were issued, samples were lifted, and action has been initiated.