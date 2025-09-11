Live
- MLA Yennam Lays Foundation for Temple Shed and Compound Wall in Motinagar, Urges People’s Cooperation for Mahabubnagar’s Development
- Farmers Should Approach Officials Directly for Urea, Not Middlemen: SP Janaki
- Air India Singapore-Bound Flight Delayed After Technical Issue at Delhi Airport
- Residential buildings up to 1200 sft exempted from occupancy certificate
- BJP leaders only divide people, not concerned about development: DKS
- Cong MLA warns against pro-Pak sloganeering, demands strict action
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Senior RJD Politician Rajkumar Rai Gunned Down in Bihar
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Deadly Campus Attack Exposes America’s Political Fault Lines
Food safety team steps up raids on outlets of Absolute Barbeque
Hyderabad: Following the complaints, a task force team of the Telangana State Food Safety Department conducted raids at famous restaurant Absolute...
Hyderabad: Following the complaints, a task force team of the Telangana State Food Safety Department conducted raids at famous restaurant Absolute Barbeque. They conducted raids at as many as 10 outlets of Absolute Barbeque and found cockroach / house fly infestation and other various food safety violations.
According to food safety teams, the raids were conducted at outlets of Absolute Barbeque including AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad. All these restaurants were found violating regulations.
Disclosing the details of the violations found, the food safety teams said that they found dirty utensils, flooring & wash areas, fridges not cleaned/defrosted, degenerated chopping boards, cockroach/house fly infestation (Banjara Hills, Gachibowli), expired food (Medipally), rotten fruits with fungal infestation (Inorbit).
Further, other violations in the storage lapses were – food stored on floor & with rat pads, beetle-infested flour (As Rao Nagar), rat feces on racks, rusty/unhygienic storage, labelling and display violations of food safety and standards regulations 2020
Following the raids at the Absolute Barbeque, items were seized, notices were issued, samples were lifted, and action has been initiated.