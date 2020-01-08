For first time, a woman to represent Ward No. 2

When one talks about Ward 2, Rasoolpura cannot be far behind. Tell us about the works

The Ward No 2 in Secunderabad Cantonment is unique in several ways. It has one of the biggest slums in the twin cities in Rasoolpura which can be the Achilles heel for any member or an advantage. I turned it into my advantage by facilitating water connections to all households. Every house has a water connection. We built roads and developed the drainage system spending Rs 2.5 crore. We also built a retaining wall with mesh. Several civic works are under progress.

I was the first one to initiate the numbering system in the Cantonment and also played a role in digitisation of records. The pilot solar project is also one of a kind.

You have been vocal on restructuring the board

The biggest problem is lack of communication and transparency. The road closure issue would not have come to such a pass if the then CEO followed rules. Major decisions are taken without the consent of the ward members.

There are several citations of the Supreme Court that state – in matters pertaining to drainage, water, electricity, streetlights and usage of roads and involving defence land, an alternative should shown and it is the people who should be given priority.

What changes do you wish to see in the structure of board?

Communication is the key. The ward members need to be taken into confidence in every matter. We have been demanding transfer of staff. Complacency has set in. I receive several calls from residents complaining about non-availability of officials.

There is no transparency in the submission of building plans, likewise in several other matters. There is an urgent need to revamp the system and make it online. Like the GHMC, let the SCB too collect submission charges.

Water supply is still an issue. What measures have been taken?

We managed water connections but barring a few colonies, in several places there is water supply once in four days. The board is starved of funds. The state government needs to pay Rs 50 crore and the central government Rs 600 crore. Unless there is revenue generation, the state of the cantonment will not improve. The water maintenance system needs to be revamped.

Solid waste management is an issue that needs immediate attention. During 2015-16 and 2016-17 period Rs 100 crore development works were taken up but today the board is unable to spend anything for lack of funds. This is a major concern.

We understand Centre is planning to appoint several chairmen

The Centre is planning to constitute four chairmen for Public Source Committee, Finance Committee, Swachh Bharat and Public Relations. A GO to this effect is issued. The board has to take it forward. A member cannot be in more than two committees.

It can have positive effect as all stake holders would know about the projects and would ensure better interaction.

How will removal of 20,000 votes affect your chances this year. Also ward 2 has been designated for woman?

I have worked tirelessly and the removal of so many votes will definitely not help but I am positive. Last time more than 20 people contested but I won with a huge margin. I will continue serving people as I have been for the last few decades. My wife Kanitha would be contesting this time around.