Forest trees felled by local leader

Mominpet: The State government has been firm on effectively implementing prestigious programme, Haritha Haram. The officials are always on duty to monitor the status of the programme. In the district, the Collector is also focussing on this programme and regularly instructing officials to see that it turns successful in the district.



However, there had been instances where shepherds were fined when their sheep ate away the saplings. But to the shock of forest officials, 53 trees were felled and cut into pieces at Ooragutta in Durgam Cheruvu village. The area is popular for its greenery.

are a huge number of trees enriching the dense forest in the hills. Local MLA, police officers of Mominpet, village sarpach planted saplings here as part of Haritha Haram recently. Leaders, officers then appealed to the people to take care of the saplings.

On the other hand, the well-grown trees were found cut. Forest officials rushed to the spot and inquired into the incident on Saturday. They inspected the place where the trees were felled. The forest officials after interacting with the villages came to the conclusion that a local leader was behind the incident.

Locals allege that forest officers were pretending innocence, but knew the people behind the incident. "The officials must have colluded with the local leader, who has been resorting to this act," they flayed. Villagers also questioned why no action was taken against the persons who violated the forest laws and defeated the spirit of Haritha Haram, when small people like shepherds were fined.

It was found that already some logs were transported in potatoes-laden truck. Remaining logs are still there at the spot. The villagers along with nature lovers are want stringent action against the people involved in the incident.