Former BJP Mahila leaders join TRS

Hyderabad: Former BJP Mahila Leaders Victoria, Lata, Sharadha, Swati, Pushpa, Kavita along with others joined the TRS Party on Thursday in the presence of State Home Minister Mahmood Ali and under the apprenticeship of TRS State Senior Minority Leader M K Badaruddin.

Mahmood Ali congratulated everyone for the great step and participating along with ruling secular TRS government in spreading benefits of several schemes to the common people and to ensure equal opportunities.

Victoria said, "We are fortunate to have K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister of our State since he knows the issues and pain of the people and KTR who is constantly working in the Industrial sector for the growth of youth and launching many employment opportunities."