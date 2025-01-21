Former Minister Jagadish Reddy Slams Congress for 'Goonda Raj' in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader Jagadish Reddy accused the Congress of promoting "goonda raj" in Nalgonda district. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he alleged that the recent arrest of MLA Bhupal Reddy was unlawful and politically motivated.

Demanding the unconditional release of Bhupal Reddy, Jagadish Reddy warned that the people would not tolerate such misuse of power by the Congress-led government. "If the police fail to uphold the Constitution, we will not remain silent. If this governance continues, rebellion will be inevitable," he stated.

The former minister further declared that a movement for a Congress-free Telangana would begin from Nalgonda. Highlighting what he called the "oppressive" tactics of the Congress, he vowed to lead a fight to protect democratic values in the state.

Jagadish Reddy's remarks have intensified the political atmosphere in the district, with supporters gathering in solidarity for Bhupal Reddy. The situation remains tense as both parties engage in a war of words ahead of the upcoming elections.