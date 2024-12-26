Formula E race: ACB intensifies probe, to focus on KTR’s role

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has intensified its probe into the alleged Formula E race scam. After registering a case in connection with certain allegations into the irregularities in the release of funds to the car racing company, the probing agency was making fast moves to fix the responsible in the case.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had already gotten relief from the Telangana High Court from his arrest till December 27. Official sources said that ACB sleuths were gathering evidence to establish the role of KTR in the entire episode and submit the same to the court seeking questioning of the BRS leader.

A team of ACB officials had already met with M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, and sought information about the conduct of Formula E race.

The ACB team also met a few officials of the HMDA and sought certain official documents of communications between the HMDA and the company that organised the Formula E races. The ACB team will also visit the bank concerned to get information about the financial transactions made for the conduct of the races, it is learnt.

The probing agency was also making an all-out effort to arrest former MA&UD Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy, who were booked as A2 and A3 in the case.

It is learnt that the investigating agency would also contact the car racing management and seek some crucial information to establish the role of KTR in the release of Rs 50 crore funds without the government approval.

The agency was also seeking the details of the transfer of funds in US dollars to the company without following the RBI norms. As a result, the State government was forced to pay a fine to the Reserve Bank of India.