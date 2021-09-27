Forum for Better Hyderabad, Deccan Heritage Academy conduct Musi River Front Walk

Darulshifa: Every year on the fourth Sunday of September, 'World Rivers Day' is observed to raise awareness regarding water bodies and to promote their conservation.

On September 26 the Forum for Better Hyderabad, along with Deccan Heritage Academy, conducted a 'Musi River Front Walk' along the Musi river southern bed from Salarjung Museum to Shivaji Bridge.

M Vedakumar, president of the forum, said that the Green Challenge taken up by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar attained fame.

He accepted the Green Challenge of Chetana, SP of Narayanapet, consequently planting saplings during the day. He mentioned that on the occasion of 'World Rivers Day' on Musi river belt plantation was taken up by involving students as part of the Green India Challenge.

He urged citizens to come forward to plant saplings and preserve rivers. Vedakumar said he would take an active part to the Green India challenge.

He requested eight dignitaries to plant saplings by accepting his challenge. He complimented Kumar for initiating the challenge and distributing 20,000 Jammi plants (Prosopis Cineraria Linn) during the Dussehra festivities.

Later, they held a front walk along the banks of the Musi and explained the uniqueness of rivers and the need to preserve them. A photo exhibition on Musi was also held, portraying the historic river and flood of 1908.

Raghava, co-founder, Green India Challenge, Shobha Singh, G Venugopal, Adarsh Kumar Srivastav, forum members, teachers and students from J Bhaskar Rao Architecture College, Department of History, Osmania University, Oxford Grammar High School, All Saint Vidyaniketan High School, educationists and environmentalists were present.