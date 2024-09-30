Four held for vehicle theft, bikes worth Rs 10 lakh seized

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force East zone along with Chilkalguda police on Sunday arrested four persons involved in vehicle theft. Police seized 18 bikes worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused were identified as K Srinivas (35), a native of Kamareddy; Bejawada Yesu Rathnam (38); Bejawada Shantha Rao (28) both residents of Cherlapally; and Annangi Srinu (32), a resident of Nagaram, Ranga Reddy. According to police, Srinivas moved to Hyderabad 15 years ago.

In 2019, he married Yellamma, who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. Srinivas then married his sister-in-law Vadde Laxmi, in 2022; however, she left Srinivas three months after the marriage. Srinivas went into depression and became addicted to alcohol and ganja. Due to financial difficulties, he began stealing vehicles from various places, including metro stations and government hospitals in Hyderabad.

