Four youth earn freedom from captivity in Bangkok

Hyderabad: Youth from Telangana who were held hostage in a cyber fraud cafe in Myanmar and forced to work as cyber labourers with the promise of a good job in Bangkok have now been released. Three young men are from Telangana, and one is from Andhra Pradesh.

Following orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar took special measures to bring them back to India.

Details of the incident reveal that all four were misled by a broker who promised them a lucrative job in Bangkok with a handsome salary. Rakesh Reddy, a victim from Koheda in Hayatnagar mandal, Rangareddy district, shared his story: “A person named Yash Nath Goud, who lives in our area, promised me a good job in Bangkok, and I believed him. He took me to Vamsi Krishna, the broker’s agent (team leader) in Jagityal. Vamsi Krishna interviewed me and claimed the job was 200 km away from Bangkok.

Once I arrived, I was assigned to work 16 hours a day in cybercrime. If I refused to work, they would deny me food. I endured five months of this treatment but eventually resisted. As a result, the Chinese authorities confiscated my passport and subjected us to torture without providing food. When I refused to comply, they informed the army that we had entered the country illegally, and we were subsequently arrested.” Rakesh Reddy mentioned that he recently learned Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay had helped bring hundreds of victims back from Myanmar.

“When my father, Yadi Reddy, wrote a letter to Bandi Sanjay, he promptly responded and contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, taking all necessary steps to ensure our return.