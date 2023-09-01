Future Women Leaders Programme from Sep 1-3 in Hyderabad

The Global Woman Foundation in collaboration with Young Indians, Hyderabad is organising the Women Leadership Conclave 2023 as a part of the future Women Leadership Programme. Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS will give the inaugural keynote address which will be followed by panel discussions

The discussions will be held on Leadership Development and Innovative Thinking, through which one can embrace a culture of innovation and creative problem-solving. Through engaging sessions with professors of eminent B-Schools and Bureaucrats, you will develop the ability to approach challenges with a fresh perspective and drive innovation in your professional endeavors.









Network Building, one can connect with a diverse and supportive community of like-minded women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. The programme offers extensive networking opportunities, enabling you to forge valuable relationships that will enrich your leadership journey.

Experiential Learning: A Pedagogy beyond classroom, guided by IIM-A, ISB Professors, and Leading Industry Experts. A perfect mix of peers from government, industry, civil society, and business.

Career Advancement: The programme focuses on your personal and professional growth, providing you with the tools and strategies to advance your career and shatter glass ceilings.

Get away from the Routine: Enjoy nature, outdoor and trekking activities along with beautiful conversations with peers.

Continuous and Year-long enrichment: Involvement of selected participants in programs of the Foundation.

The Speakers for this programme are DR Kiran Bedi, IPS, Founder of India Vision Foundation; Saina Nehwal; Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India; Manjari Jaruhar, IPS, Advisor, Tata Consultancy Services; Aruna Bahuguna, IPS; Dr Kiran Soni Gupta, IAS; Amala Akkineni, Director, Annapurana College of Films and Media; Radhika Rastogi, IAS; Vanitha Datla,Vice Chairperson And Managing Director, ELICO LTD; Uma Sudhir, Executive Editor (SOUTH), NDTV; Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules Pharmaceuticals; Suvarna Alladi, Professor Of Neurology, Nimhans; Sunisha Ahuja, Education Specialist, UNICEF; Tarun Joshi, IPS, Inspector General Of Police, Telangana; Sriram Karri, Writer And Columnist; Dr Anjal Prakash, Professor, ISB; Dr Neharika Vohra, Professor, IIM-A; Rajeshwar Upadhaya, Coach, ISB; Manoj Gaddam, Director, Automation Accelerators, WORKATO

Mark your calendars for the Future Women Leaders Programme and don't miss the opportunity to engage with these outstanding speakers as they share their wisdom, practical advice, and strategies for success.

The Participants of the Future Women Leaders Program would get exclusive access to the Women Leadership Conclave 2023. If you haven't registered for the Leadership Program yet, there's still time! Don't miss this chance to enhance your leadership skills and network with like-minded individuals. Stay tuned for more updates and detailed schedules! Prepare to be inspired and motivated to lead with confidence and passion.







