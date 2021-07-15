G Kishan Reddy attends Bonalu fete in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana's cultural festival Bonalu was celebrated at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy took part in the celebrations of Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali Bonalu.

He presented silk clothes and performed special pujas on the occasion. The bonalu celebrations were by following all Covid protocols. The temple committee of Laldarwaza has been holding the celebrations at Telangana Bhavan since the last seven years.

Reddy said that he would work hard to include the Bonalu festival in the list of Central government. "The State had been holding the Bonalu celebrations like no other State".

He remarked that the celebrations were being organised with an objective to hold prayers for protection of crops and people of the State from various diseases. The minister observed that there was no scope for people to take part in the celebrations in large numbers for the more than one year because of Covid.

Extending Bonalu greetings, Reddy said that he had worshipped the deity to unite all in fight against Covid.