Gaddar Praja Party to be floated soon

  • Gaddar visits Delhi and meets the officials of the Central Election Commission
  • Gaddar Praja Party flag is going to have three colors and a fist in the middle

Hyderabad: Gaddar, who ignited the spirit of revolution in the people with songs, is going to enter direct politics. He is taking steps to serve the people by forming a political party and through the legislature.

He named his party 'Gaddar Prajaparty'. He went to Delhi for party registration. He had a meeting with the officials of the Central Election Commission.

It seems that the Gaddar Praja Party flag is going to have three colors and a fist in the middle. Gaddar is going to be the president of the party, Naresh is going to be the secretary and Nagalakshmi Gaddar's wife is going to be the treasurer. An official notification will be released from Gaddar after the registration process is completed.

