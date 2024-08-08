Live
Gadwal MLA does a flip flop, returns to Cong fold
Hyderabad: The defected Gadwal MLA, B Krishnamohan Reddy, who created a sensation by appearing in the BRSLP office, seems to have changed his mind as he was once again not in contact with the party. It is said that he had come to bargain and later changed his mind.
Reddy, who had joined the Congress, created a sensation by appearing in the BRS Legislature Party office while the sessions were on. He was seen sitting with BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao and other seniors. This had sent a message that the defected MLAs were coming back to the party as part of ‘Ghar Wapsi’.
The MLA had said that he came to meet party leaders and advocate Ramchander Rao over a disqualification petition filed against him in the Supreme Court. He had also said that he would soon meet BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in a couple of days. However, the MLA was not in contact with the BRS leadership for the last few days after the Assembly session. Sources said that he had planned to bargain with the Congress and the government.