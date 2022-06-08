Gadwal police to auction 168 unclaimed vehicles

Gadwal/Hyderabad: The Gadwal police have decided to put for public auction 168 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles that have been dumped at District AR headquarters in Gadwal.

Gadwal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratan Ranjan said that there are 168 uncliamed vehicles which are dumped at the police station for a long time. As nobody has come forward to claim them district police are empowered to put them for public auction under section 25 to 27 of police Act, 1861.

"We have decided to dispose off the long dumped different vehicles of different brands and different make which include bikes, auto-rickshaws and other 4 wheelers which have been left at the district police station unclaimed for a long time. In view of this, as per the government rules and regulations, we have decided to give a last chance for the vehicle owners to come and claim them within 15 days period of this notice." informed the SP.

Interested persons who wish to know about the details and conditions of the vehicles can approach P. Immanuel, DSP DAR-Gadwal and can call to the phone number 9440900897. Individuals can also visit the official website of Jogulamba Gadwal at http://twitter.com/GadwalSP and hhtp://www.facebook. com/jogulambagadwal.sp.1.