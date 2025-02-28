Live
Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
Ganges Valley School recently held a live edition of SAMVADH, focusing on the theme "Hyperconnected yet Disconnected." The event, designed to empower parents and educators, featured Vani Raju, Executive Director of Ganges Valley School, and renowned psychologist Aarti C. Rajaratnam.
They discussed the impact of technology on family relationships and shared practical insights on child development. Participants engaged in an interactive session, fostering meaningful discussions. The event emphasized the need to build strong connections with children in today’s digital world. Recordings are available on the school's website and YouTube channel for those who missed it.
