Garbage cleared at Shamsheergunj, Lal Darwaza & Shalibanda

Hyderabad: The streets covered with garbage and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents at Shamsheergunj, Lal Darwaza and Shalibanda, a residential area in Charminar, were finally cleaned after the locals' grievances were carried in items by The Hans India in its campaign series 'Dekh Mera Colony' stories.

The THI reports on Shalibanda on Wednesday, on Lal Darwaza on Thursday and Shamsheergunj on Friday, highlighted the grievances raised by the locals.

After the reports were published, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation wing swung into action and cleared garbage in Shalibanda, Lal Darwaza and Shamsheergunj.

However, the other issues mentioned in the reports remain pending. The GHMC officials assured the residents that they will also be resolved and development work will be taken up soon, said Charminar zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat.























