GHMC all set to roll out 5-day drive to clean and green city from today

Hyderabad: The GHMC five-day ‘Swachhadanam-Pachandanam’ (cleanliness and greenery) programme will take off on Monday. The GHMC commissioner, Amrapali Kata, asked officials to take up innovative programmes with five different themes.

She directed the officials to coordinate efforts across various departments to make the campaign a success in all 150 wards of the corporation, including clearing of all GVPs, C&D waste, cleaning of water bodies, nalas, and the ‘Vanamahostvam’ programme. She called for the active participation of public representatives and resident welfare associations.

According to GHMC, to improve the living standards of city people by ensuring cleanliness and greenery and to successfully implement the programme, the cleaning of roads and drains has to be taken up systematically on a daily basis.

The commissioner asked officers to ensure that activities taken up during the campaign are continued and sustained.

On the first day, the programme will focus on clearing all GVPs, C&D waste, rationalisation, and attachment of SAT drivers to households, ensuring litter-free roads at all main stretches, the creation of market area committees, and zero waste markets.

On the second day, the campaign will focus on health, fogging and removal of mosquito breeding, dog vaccination, identification of mosquito-breeding sites, spraying of Malathion, and fogging across GHMC. The sterilisation of stray dogs will be done in all RWAs, colonies, localities, and wards.

The next day, there will be special clearing of C&D waste and protection along the boundaries of water bodies and lakes, the release of Gambusia fish, the clearing of hyacinth, the preparation of water bodies maps at ward level, along with protection committees, and the identification of CSR sponsors for the rejuvenation of water bodies.

On the fourth day, there will be desilting of drains and nalas, immediate removal of waste accumulated, and clearing of all water stagnation points. On the last day, there will be plantations at all sites identified under Vanamahostvam and Avenue Plantations in schools and public institutions.

Additionally, under Homestead Plantation, at least six plants will be distributed to each household that are useful, like drumstick, curry leaf, neem, mango, usiri, jamun, chinta, and daimma. There will be the constitution of park welfare committees in colonies, the identification of unprotected parks and open spaces, and the sanction of compound walls with clear demarcations.

The commissioner advised officers to monitor the programme regularly and successfully implement it to increase cleanliness and greenness in the city with the participation of residents.