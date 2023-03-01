GHMC announces ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh to kin of 4-yr-old boy mauled by dogs

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the family of the 4-year-old boy who died in a dog-attack in Amberpet.

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced the separate ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and also a month honorarium from her salary. And, Deputy Mayor also announced Rs 1 lakh and one-month salary. Moreover, 17 members who participated in the meeting held on Tuesday also announced Rs 7,800 each to be provided to the boy's family.

The City Mayor held a meeting with corporators from different political parties and Deputy Mayor and discussed how to prevent dog attack cases in the city. The Mayor said an all-party committee would be formed to come up with strategies to ensure such incidents did not recur again. All steps were being taken by the civic body to check the street dog menace and effective implementation of animal birth control, sterilisation and vaccination.

In addition to the present fleet of 30 vehicles, 20 more vehicles with five outsourced personnel for every vehicle were being deployed. The number of sterilisations would be enhanced from present 100 to 450. The Mayor instructed the sanitation staff to ensure there were no delays or neglect in clearance of garbage. Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that the corporators would visit the 5 Animal Care Centre under the GHMC limits and suggest the necessary facilities, appoint doctors in the form of outsourcing, setting up the Committee on Animal Birth Control-cum-Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme.