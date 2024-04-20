GHMC approves 11,000 building permissions

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) generated revenue of Rs 1,107.29 crore by granting a total of 11,074 building permissions in the financial year 2023–24.

According to GHMC, 2,567 occupancy certificates were issued, bringing the total number of approvals to 13,641. Additionally, due to streamlined application processing, multiple buildings were approved through the single-window system.

The majority of these permissions were granted under the Instant Approval category for residential structures built on a plot size of up to 500 square meters.

The highest number of permissions received for residential buildings was 2,282, including 74 high-rise structures. For commercial buildings, there were 140 permissions, of which 44 were high-rise, while institutions/hospitals received approvals for 34 buildings, including 12 high-rises. These permissions were granted between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The tallest building permitted in the GHMC area during 2023–24 was a residential project in Kancha Gachibowli, featuring 51 floors with a height of 188.6 metres. According to GHMC, the breakdown of building permissions by category was as follows: 496 in the instant registration category, 8,122 under instant approval, 2,456 under the single window category, and 2,567 under the occupancy certificate category.