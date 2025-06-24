Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
GHMC Assistant Engineer Caught Accepting ₹15,000 Bribe by Telangana ACB
Highlights
T Manisha, Assistant Engineer at GHMC, was arrested by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a ₹15,000 bribe in Golnaka office.
On Monday, June 23, 2025, T Manisha, an Assistant Engineer at GHMC, was caught by the Telangana ACB. She was at her office in Golnaka, Amberpet. Manisha took a bribe of ₹15,000. The bribe was for processing official bills.
The complainant had paid ₹5,000 before. The ACB found ₹10,000 with Manisha. She was arrested and taken to court. The court sent her to jail.
This shows the Telangana ACB is fighting corruption. People should report bribery. They can call the free number 1064 or use social media.
Next Story