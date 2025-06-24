GHMC Assistant Engineer Caught Accepting ₹15,000 Bribe by Telangana ACB

On Monday, June 23, 2025, T Manisha, an Assistant Engineer at GHMC, was caught by the Telangana ACB. She was at her office in Golnaka, Amberpet. Manisha took a bribe of ₹15,000. The bribe was for processing official bills.

The complainant had paid ₹5,000 before. The ACB found ₹10,000 with Manisha. She was arrested and taken to court. The court sent her to jail.

This shows the Telangana ACB is fighting corruption. People should report bribery. They can call the free number 1064 or use social media.