GHMC chief urges denizens to register as voters

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose on Friday asked citizens to take advantage of the voter enrolment campaign centre as the Central Election Commission has given an opportunity to correct mistakes in the voter list and to register those whose names are not included.

He inspected the voter enrolment centre set up at KBR Park, Jubilee Hills.On this occasion, those walking in the park were asked to edit if there were any mistakes in the voter list. The commissioner asked citizens to download the voter helpline app through the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. After verifying mistakes one can correct either through the ECI website or form-8 or the voter helpline.

Ronald Rose explained that those who have completed 18 years of age by October 31 can register as voters. He said a special campaign of voter enrolment is being conducted with intent of having an error-free list and enrolling all eligible people. Those present will explain how to complete Form-8 and Form-6 applications along with awareness for enrolment in major parks, theme parks, bus stands and railway stations in the city.

Errors in voter list should be corrected

4 Door number, address, spelling mistake in name, date of birth, relationship of family members name

4 Miss-match of photos (replace men’s photo with women’s photo, vice versa)

4 Irregular photographs; Updating the mobile number.