GHMC Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas

Hyderabad: The city experienced torrential rains on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging on roads, flooding in colonies, and multiple trees being uprooted. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata promptly responded to attend to the affected areas.

The GHMC and Disaster Response Force (DRF) issued an alert, advising people to remain indoors. On Tuesday, the DRF teams received several complaints and successfully addressed 30 cases of fallen trees, cleared 158 water stagnation points, and dealt with a collapsed wall in Basheerbagh.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed field-level officials to remain vigilant and clear waterlogging points. She visited Mehdipatnam, Attapur, Gudimalkapur, Vijaya Nagar Colony, and Masab Tank to inspect the waterlogging issues. She assured that steps have been taken to prevent any further trouble during the rains in the city.

Later, she held a teleconference with the Additional and Zonal Commissioners, directing them to visit the waterlogging points. Given the possibility of accidents due to waterlogging, she emphasised the need for measures to prevent any untoward incidents. She instructed the installation of barricades, warning boards, and nighttime lighting as safety measures to prevent accidents at ongoing civic works.

GHMC officials and disaster management teams were put on high alert, advising residents to avoid going outdoors unless necessary. The GHMC urged residents to report any emergencies to the helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667.