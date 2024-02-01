GHMC Commissioner instructs sanitation wing to clear GVP

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose instructed the sanitation officials to eliminate Garbage at Vulnerable Points (GVP) in a phased manner across the city. The Commissioner held a review meeting on the developmental works in the Serilingampally zone.

During the meeting, the Commissioner reviewed the sanitation work in the circles of Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramchandrapura, and Patancheruvu about lifting garbage to the Secondary Collection Centre and Transfer Points (SCTPs), the number of vehicles plying in each circle, and also the lifting of Construction and Demolition (C&D) material, the number of Sanitary Field Assistants (SFA), the number of sanitation workers, and their attendance on the GVPs in the Serilingampally zone.

Ronald Rose instructed the officials to take up IEC activities with the help of resource persons MEPMA in the colonies and eliminate the GVPs in a phased manner. He also instructed them to provide dustbins in gated communities so that garbage can be collected at the source itself and to eliminate public toilets that are not in use.

Earlier, Commissioner Ronald Rose, along with Zonal Commissioner Serilingampally Sneha Shabharish, Additional Commissioner Sanitation Upender Reddy along with Engineering and UBD, and Town Planning Wing, inspected engineering works like boundary walls, walkways, and sanitation in and around Durgam Cheruvu.

Deputy Commissioners, Joint Commissioner Sanitation, and other senior officials of Engineering UBD and the Sanitation Wing participated in the programme.