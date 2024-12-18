GHMC Demolishes Illegal Structures on Laxmiguda Jalpally Road for Safety

On Wednesday morning, December 18, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out a demolition of illegal structures along both sides of Laxmiguda Jalpally road.

The purpose was to clear the area for pedestrians, as the road was considered unsafe for them. To maintain order during the demolition, a large police presence was put in place.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) told shopkeepers that their sheds would be removed.

They asked them to take down their sheds before the demolition. However, only a few shopkeepers agreed to remove them. Bulldozers were then used to knock down the sheds and any other illegal structures that were on the pavements.

This action happened because local people complained that the sheds and structures were blocking the road, making it dangerous for pedestrians. The road connects Mailardevpally to RGI Airport.