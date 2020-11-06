GHMC elections 2020: Poll spending capped at 5 lakh

GHMC elections 2020: State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi on Thursday asked the officials to make arrangements for free and fair elections by coordinating with the GHMC commissioner and deputy commissioners.



The Commissioner held a review meeting with the GHMC Commissioner, Collectors of Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts and additional commissioners of urban local bodies in preparation for the polls.

The Commissioner said that the term of GHMC was ending on February 10 and the officials should make all the arrangements before the time. He said that a notification was issued on October 31 for the voter list. The draft list would be released on November 7, and the final list would be issued on November 13. He said that the citizens who have no voter card can apply for fresh even after the publication of the final list. They can enrol their names till notification for the polling was issued.

Orders were issued appointing Additional Collectors (ULBs) as deputy election authority. The Commissioner asked the officials to have spacious rooms for polling stations in the wake of the corona. He asked them to take the support of police officials in identifying sensitive polling stations. They should ensure that there are not more than 1,000 voters in a polling booth. At polling booths which have less than 1,000 voters, there will be one presiding officer and three other staff and at booths where there are more than 1,000 voters, there will be four election officials. The SC, ST, BC and Women reservations will be implemented akin to 2016 polls. The maximum limit of expenditure by the candidate is Rs 5 lakh.