GHMC embarks on face-lifting of streetlights at PVNR underpass

Rajendranagar: In order to illuminate the underpass of the PVNR Expressway, the GHMC has finally embarked on face-lifting of streetlights on both sides of the road from Attapur to Aram Ghar, here.

It is said that following complaints from different quarters that darkness at night hours on the busy PVNR Expressway from Attapur to Aram Ghar overpowers the entire stretch and causing inconvenience for motorists down the bridge, the GHMC took up face-lifting of streetlights.

This stretch is one of the primary routes that provide a convenient journey to passengers driving to Shamshabad International Airport from Reti Bowli and Mehdipatnam. Also, the stretch carries a number of function halls every few metres that makes the stretch quite busy with people attending functions, specially at night.

Though the bridge carries lighting on both ends, most bulbs on the bridge slab remain defunct causing inconvenience to motorists during night hours. Many streetlight poles off the curved carriageway too got worn out at several locations, making the stretch totally vulnerable to accidents.

Rama Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer GHMC said, "The work to fix lights on poles and paint silver colour began recently to ensure proper lighting at PVNR Expressway underpass from pillar no. 118 Attapur to Aram Ghar is being helmed by Quba Electronics. We are not having appropriate count of pillars we are face-lifting but can be able to say that the PVNR Expressway stretch from Attapur to Aram Ghar will be illuminated soon. That would surely solve the issue of darkness during night hours."

However, maintenance of lightning on the bridge slab and the road down the bridge is still a primary concern as complaints of ill-maintained expressway helmed by the GHMC and CRMP keep pouring-in often.

Argued Mohammed Khaleel, a regular user of the road, "Motorists on this particular stretch from Attapur to Aram Ghar suffered a great incontinence due to lack of proper lighting on the bridge slap for a long. The defunct streetlights of the carriageway add to their woes. While one bulb appeared functioning, another was completely defunct. Also dim lights are not enough to illuminate the underpass. Apart from this, the expressway and connecting roads too are not maintained properly as mud and crusher stones were seen scattered over the stretch often leading to accidents. Hope officials will ensure proper maintenance of streetlights once they get illuminated."