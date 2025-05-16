GHMC embarks on stormwater drain desilting ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is working on flood prevention measures by desilting stormwater drains, nalas and taking measures to avoid water-logging. It has initiated a series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents during downpours.

The GHMC proactively framed a comprehensive plan and aims to mitigate rain impact by effectively managing water stagnation and ensuring safety of residents. Officials were instructed by GHMC commissioner RV Karnan to take up monsoon-related activities and submit a compliance report. They were warned that negligence in duty would lead to severe disciplinary action. Karnan directed officials to prepare a monsoon action plan to minimise public inconvenience. Special attention should be given to identified water stagnation points, to find long-term solutions for waterlogging, he said. According to a senior GHMC official desilting of nalas in low-lying areas is to be completed before the monsoon, with engineering officials instructed to expedite the work. As a part of precautionary measures, the GHMC has assigned the responsibility of ensuring safety measures in nalas to its AEs and DEEs. As per instructions issued to the engineers, all open nalas should be fenced and signages alerting people should be displayed to prevent accidents at nalas, box drains and storm-water drains.