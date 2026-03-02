Semifinal trilogy: India, England face-off yet again; key stats ahead of Wankhede clash

A familiar rivalry will once again take centre stage as India and England lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This is the third consecutive edition in which the two heavyweights will meet in the last four, having faced each other in the semi-final of the tournament’s previous two editions in 2022 and 2024.

The upcoming clash in Mumbai continues a compelling semi-final sequence. In 2022, England halted India’s campaign at the penultimate stage before going on to beat Pakistan to lift the trophy. Two years later, the script flipped. Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated England in the 2024 semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, where they overcame South Africa in Barbados to claim the title.

Notably, in both recent editions, the winner of the India-England semi-final has gone on to become world champion, a statistical trend that adds further weight to Thursday’s contest.

England have played six T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium so far, winning three and losing as many. India, meanwhile, have played seven T20Is at the iconic venue, having won five of them. However, the Men in Blue haven’t lost a T20I at the venue since December 2017.

Their two losses in Mumbai came against the West Indies in 2016 and vs England in 2012. India and England have met twice in the shortest format at the Wankhede, with each side winning one game.

India and England have met five times in the T20 World Cup. The head-to-head ledger marginally favours India, who have won three of those encounters, while England have claimed two victories. The numbers reflect a closely fought rivalry, with little separating the sides on the global stage.

The rivalry’s most iconic chapter dates back to the inaugural edition in 2007. It was during that group-stage meeting that Yuvraj Singh etched his name into cricketing folklore. Following an on-field exchange with Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj launched Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over, the first such feat in T20 internationals. That over remains one of the defining moments in the tournament’s history and set the tone for a rivalry built on drama and high stakes.

When it comes specifically to the T20 World Cup semifinals, the record stands evenly poised. Each side has won once in their two previous last-four meetings. Crucially, both victories led to eventual tournament triumphs.

India vs England Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

Played: 5

India won: 3

England won: 2

India vs England Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Played: 2

India won: 1

England won: 1