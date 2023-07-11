GHMC gears up to replicate BBMP Road Reader project

Live
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced on Monday regarding the upcoming implementation of the Road Reader project within its jurisdiction. GHMC officials revealed that this project, previously launched as a pilot initiative by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru, will soon be implemented in GHMC. The Road Reader project involves the installation of signage with QR codes on roads, enabling individuals to access information about the road and the responsible officials through scanning.
When the QR code is scanned, users will be directed to a webpage containing details such as the name and contact number of municipal officials and contractors responsible for maintaining the specific road.
Additionally, the webpage will provide information about officials from various wings of the Urban Local Body (ULB), including engineering and sanitation, who are accountable for road maintenance.
The decision to implement the BBMP project in Hyderabad was conveyed by KT Rama Rao, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), on Monday. Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD, tweeted that the initiative will be implemented within a timeframe of 6 to 8 weeks. Mayor G Vijay Laxmi assured coordination with officials to ensure the successful implementation of the Road Reader project in GHMC.