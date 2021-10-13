GHMC gets cracking on expansion of nalas

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up for expansion of nalas besides removal of encroachments along their banks.

In the wake of strong criticism from denizens on submergence of low-lying areas and waterlogging in many colonies during heavy rains in the city, the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has taken up the special task of expansion of nalas and their desilting to end flooding woes in city.

As part of this, the authorities concerned have instructed the Zonal Commissioners to pick a nala at each level and remove the encroachments and call for tenders to start the works.

Similarly, the officials of Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and other engineers are chalking out a plan for expansion of nalas and removal of encroachments by rehabilitating the encroachers in double bedroom houses of the government.

The Minister also instructed the officials to continue desilting works at nalas throughout the year. To transfer the silt to the transfer stations, the officials are planning to introduce waterproof vehicles. Even a special committee has been formed to improve nalas by desilting them by adopting appropriate methods.