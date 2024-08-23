GHMC gives thumbs-up to 7 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee, led by MayorGadwal Vijayalakshmi, focused on developmental projects and approved seven proposals at its meeting on Thursday.

The Mayor chaired the fourth standing committee meeting and asked the members to cooperate in undertaking work for the city’s development.

The committee approved a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to the VST main road crossing NTR Stadium, Ashoknagar Junction, RTC Crossroad, and Baghlingampally Junction; construction of a three-lane bi-directional grade separator from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally crossing the VST junction at second-level passing through the VST land. A revised estimate of Rs 565 crore (excluding land acquisition), which is an excess of Rs 139 crore over the original amount of Rs 426 crore, has been sanctioned by the government.

The committee gave a nod to the zonal commissioner of Kukatpally to give skill development and employment opportunities to women and unemployed youth in the slum area under CSR to the Dr Vijay Kumar Datla Foundation for one year; a MoU was signed to handover the model market in Bollaram.

The committee approved furnishing receipts and expenditure statements of GHMC for the month ending March 31, 2024, April 30, 2024, and May 31, 2024, U/S 193 of the GHMC Act; uploading details of 2BHK beneficiaries on the PMAY HFA (U) online portal of GoI to the agency KONA e-DATA SOLUTIONS; and a sum of Rs 12,38,534.

They approved the adoption of Gurunath Cheruvu Lake in Miyapur by the Malligavad Foundation, Hyderabad, for rejuvenation under CSR and signed a MoU for six months. The hosting and maintenance of 15 modules of GHMC and the renewal of the agreement for three years up to October 2026 for Rs 9,88,41,234 were approved.

The committee approved the study tour of corporators for a month in September to visit Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, and Guwahati in three phases of 50 members in each group, along with one GHMC official in the rank of Assistant Municipal Commissioner.

Commissioner Amrapali Kata, standing committee members Bannala Geetha Praveen Mudiraj, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Mohammed Qadeer, Mohammad Rashid Farajuddin, Mohammed Naseeruddin, Ghouseuddin Mohammed, Manne Kavita Reddy, Nimdu Archana, Uppalapati Srikanth, Awula Ravinder Reddy, Chintala Vijay Shanti, Kandi Shailaja, and officers attended the meeting.