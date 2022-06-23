GHMC identifies 79 dilapidated structures posing risk in monsoon

Hyderabad: As part of an action plan during the monsoon, the Town Planning Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified as many as 79 dilapidated structures in the Kukatpally zone and has pasted caution notices to 36 buildings that are not safe and could demolish anytime.

The officials are also initiating a special drive for demolishing the structures which are posing the threat of collapsing.

The authorities issued orders in this regard chalking out an action plan for dealing with the dilapidated structures. The Town Planning Department has erected caution notices on 36 buildings stating, 'Public are cautioned that the building is not safe and therefore not to move around or enter the premises which may collapse and endanger their lives.'

Among the identified structures 11 buildings were demolished. All owners of dilapidated buildings have been instructed to immediately evacuate and demolish their buildings to prevent accidents.