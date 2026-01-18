GHMC Mayor for women

Hyderabad: Aheadof the upcoming municipal elections, the Telangana government finalised reservations for Mayor and municipal chairperson posts for 121 urban local bodies on Saturday. The GHMC Mayor post has been reserved for women (general).

Officials said that SC and ST reservations were finalised first, followed by allocation of 50 per cent of posts to women by draw of lots. In respect of the 10 municipal corporations in the state, one post each has been reserved for SC and ST categories, three posts for BC women, with five posts under the general category.

For the 121 municipalities in the state, reservations for chairpersons have also been finalized. Five chairperson posts have been reserved for STs, 15 for SCs, 38 for BCs while 19 posts have been reserved for BC women. The remaining posts in the municipalities fall under the general category. State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Dr T K Sreedevi said that the reservation policy was aimed at ensuring effective representation for women and marginalised communities in urban local governance. Reservations in the corporations: Kothagudem Municipal Corporation - ST (general), Ramagundam - SC (general), Mahbubnagar - BC (women), Mancherial - BC (General), Karimnagar - BC (general), Khammam - women (general), Nizamabad - women (general), Warangal - general and Nalgonda - women (general).